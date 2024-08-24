Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

HYD stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.60. 450,167 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1882 per share. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

