Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 5,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,381,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,064,939. The company has a market capitalization of $458.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.