Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 94,975 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,207,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,995,000 after acquiring an additional 56,024 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,346,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,442,000 after purchasing an additional 88,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,456,597. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.