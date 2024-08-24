Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 155 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,092 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $184,171,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $6.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.38. 40,003,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,324,305. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

