Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 253 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $174.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,405,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,573. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.50. The company has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

