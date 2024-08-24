Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1,232.7% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 196,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,185,000 after buying an additional 181,990 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 112,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,932,000 after buying an additional 62,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $10.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.59. 3,347,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $372.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $353.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

