Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 996 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,499 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,708,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,925 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,178,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,089,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,449. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $167.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.27. The company has a market capitalization of $394.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

