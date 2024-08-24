EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVER. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $713.95 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $124,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,191,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $124,693.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,191,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $207,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,510,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,070,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,442 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,371. 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the first quarter worth approximately $672,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in EverQuote by 127.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in EverQuote by 244,503.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

