Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Scotiabank

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.82.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Exelon by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Exelon by 646.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

