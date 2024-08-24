Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.330-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.0 million-$780.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.2 million.
Shares of NYSE FN opened at $261.84 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $146.65 and a 52-week high of $278.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.90.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
