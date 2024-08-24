Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.330-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.0 million-$780.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $749.2 million.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $261.84 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $146.65 and a 52-week high of $278.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.90.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.