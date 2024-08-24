Family Firm Inc. Acquires New Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 52.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 40,751 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 18.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 580,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,133. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $25.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,304,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

