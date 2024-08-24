Family Firm Inc. Acquires Shares of 634 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,819 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 926,461 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,737,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,477,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,297,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,588,000 after buying an additional 639,201 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,671,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,344. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
