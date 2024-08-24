Family Firm Inc. Buys New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 105,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,757,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,484,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $173.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

