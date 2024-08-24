Family Firm Inc. Buys New Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NUV traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 248,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,846. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

