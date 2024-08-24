Family Firm Inc. Buys Shares of 1,494 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6,408.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $70.35. 1,343,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,252. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

