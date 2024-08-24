Family Firm Inc. Invests $36,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,510. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

