Family Firm Inc. Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 341 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $5.41 on Friday, hitting $264.00. 4,711,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,563,299. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $255.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.09 and its 200 day moving average is $272.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,699,429.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,964 shares of company stock worth $35,273,059. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $288.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

