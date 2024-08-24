Family Firm Inc. Purchases New Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,496,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Loews by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Loews by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Loews by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Loews by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 174,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.63 per share, with a total value of $499,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,972.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 6,200 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,972.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE L traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.35. 360,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.15. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $61.29 and a 52 week high of $83.54.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.71%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

