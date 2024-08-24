Family Firm Inc. Purchases Shares of 232 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 232 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.39. The company had a trading volume of 999,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,003. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.25. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

