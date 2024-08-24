Family Firm Inc. Takes Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,018,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,003,000 after buying an additional 730,819 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,370,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,533,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,792,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,553,000 after purchasing an additional 43,980 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,547,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,020,000 after purchasing an additional 156,402 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 928,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.98. 681,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,264. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,268.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,268.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

