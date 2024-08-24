Family Firm Inc. Takes Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 6,656.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 47,193 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sempra by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,510. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $83.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

