Fetch.ai Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.29 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00001905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 48.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $281.13 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00041432 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00013574 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000574 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

