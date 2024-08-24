Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. &PARTNERS boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 110.2% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.8% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.7 %

FIS stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,011. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $80.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.