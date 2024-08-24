Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 4.4% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.1% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.81. 2,399,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $169.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.72 and its 200 day moving average is $153.08. The company has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

