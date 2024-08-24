Flagstone Financial Management Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Flagstone Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 0.2% of Flagstone Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 478.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,430,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VGIT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,560. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1847 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

