Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Shares Up 8%

Shares of Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. 7,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 222,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Forsys Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$117.10 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Forsys Metals Company Profile

Forsys Metals Corp. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa. Its flagship project is the Norasa uranium project, which includes the Valencia and Namibplaas uranium projects located in the Republic of Namibia. The company was formerly known as Forsys Technologies Inc and changed its name to Forsys Metals Corp.

