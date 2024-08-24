Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Holdings Boosted by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned about 1.73% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 665,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,249,000 after buying an additional 66,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 296.1% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 44,097 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares during the period.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.78. 79,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,716. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

