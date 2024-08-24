Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM) Stake Lifted by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. owned 0.85% of Franklin Income Focus ETF worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at $224,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin Income Focus ETF alerts:

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of INCM stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.96. 30,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,115. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Income Focus ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Income Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.