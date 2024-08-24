Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.11 and last traded at $28.23. Approximately 230,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,576,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FYBR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

