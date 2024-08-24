FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Hits New 1-Year High at $154.00

Shares of FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 154 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.91), with a volume of 368337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154 ($2.00).

FRP Advisory Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 132.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.44. The firm has a market cap of £362.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,644.44 and a beta of 0.46.

FRP Advisory Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from FRP Advisory Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,555.56%.

Insider Activity

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Gavin Jones sold 52,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £67,896.57 ($88,223.19). Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

