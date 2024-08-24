fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Shares of FUBO opened at $1.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $595.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

In related news, Director Neil Glat bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth $37,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 132.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,810,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,780 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 32.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 49,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 114.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,373,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 71.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 197,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 82,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

