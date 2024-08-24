fuboTV’s (FUBO) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their market perform rating on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.88.

fuboTV Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:FUBO opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.78. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.82.

In other fuboTV news, Director Neil Glat acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in fuboTV by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 183,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

