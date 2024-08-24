Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GMAB

Genmab A/S Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 137.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.