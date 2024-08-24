Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Gentex by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Gentex Trading Up 2.7 %

GNTX traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.27. 696,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,816. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

