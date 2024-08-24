Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,847,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,981. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average is $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

