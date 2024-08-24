Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLOB. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Globant from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Globant in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a sell rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.42.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $203.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.49. Globant has a 52 week low of $151.68 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $587.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter worth $4,587,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Globant by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $970,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Globant by 68,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

