GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Trading Down 11.3%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.20 and last traded at $74.20. 1,802 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 315% from the average session volume of 434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.66.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GN Store Nord A/S will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

