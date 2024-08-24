Goldstein Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4,103.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 113,212 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 929.3% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 68,427 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ VXUS traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $63.46. 2,002,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,188. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.21.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
