Goldstein Advisors LLC Purchases 13,108 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.86% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 90,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49,878 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 37,172 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPSE stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $47.30. 8,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,746. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $520.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average of $44.24.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

