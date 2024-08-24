Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $100,781.37 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,293.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.74 or 0.00571972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00105279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.51 or 0.00268317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00032516 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00041828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00074773 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

