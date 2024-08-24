Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Shares Down 5.9%

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 259,762 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 123,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market cap of C$32.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.

