Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. 2,021,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,537,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

