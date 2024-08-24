Grove Bank & Trust Has $255,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Nucor were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $377,631,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,304 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nucor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,367,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,949,000 after acquiring an additional 85,475 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,165,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,572,000 after acquiring an additional 70,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,141,000 after purchasing an additional 153,077 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $147.73. The company had a trading volume of 947,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,518. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $139.41 and a twelve month high of $203.00.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.43.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

