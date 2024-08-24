GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $790,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.50. 417,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,944,024. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

