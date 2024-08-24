GYL Financial Synergies LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,607 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,982,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,819,000 after acquiring an additional 243,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,255,000 after acquiring an additional 216,849 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 185,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $18,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.4 %

TOL opened at $144.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $146.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

