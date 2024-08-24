GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 1st quarter worth $92,106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after acquiring an additional 833,928 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Expro Group by 129.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 822,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 463,584 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,084,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,688,000 after acquiring an additional 404,392 shares during the period. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP now owns 1,441,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,781,000 after purchasing an additional 315,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Expro Group news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 2,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $59,586.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,824.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Expro Group news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 2,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $59,586.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,824.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 84,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPRO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expro Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

NYSE:XPRO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. 6,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Expro Group Holdings has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $469.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.20 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

