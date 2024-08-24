GYL Financial Synergies LLC Trims Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,624. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.62 and a 200-day moving average of $190.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $208.00.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

