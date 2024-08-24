Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Trading Up 1.9%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

