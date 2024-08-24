HashAI Trading Up 4.4% This Week (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. One HashAI token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HashAI has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. HashAI has a total market cap of $61.87 million and approximately $663,228.45 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000097 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.32 or 0.00251022 BTC.

About HashAI

HashAI’s launch date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. The official website for HashAI is hashai.co.uk. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00070439 USD and is up 23.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $631,384.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

