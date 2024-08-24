Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,845,869 shares traded.

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 2.02.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.

